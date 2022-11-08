Seven men pleaded guilty for rioting at the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court yesterday, in relation to the incident on the night of November 3, where a Myvi was trashed and overturned following a collision with a delivery rider in Taman Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang.
According to Kosmo, four are food delivery riders while the other three are a student, an online cap seller, and a home appliance technician. Their ages range from 18 to 41.
Based on the charge sheet, they together committed mischief (melakukan khianat) by wrecking the glass and doors of a Myvi belonging to Tan Jing Hui, 21, before overturning it, causing losses of RM15,000. The men were charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code that allows for jail of one to five years, or a fine, or both.
Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin allowed bail of RM7,000 for each of the accused, with the clause that they cannot harass the victim and witnesses, and have to report themselves to a police station once a month. The judge set December 18 for case remention and sentencing.
Here’s a recap of what allegedly happened. Last Thursday, a Myvi collided with a food delivery rider at the Jalan Kota Masai 2 cross junction in Johor. It was claimed that the car ran the red lights and the rider suffered from a broken leg. This was according to an ‘eyewitness’ who only wanted to be known as Akmal.
He told Kosmo that the Myvi driver tried to escape but as the road was blocked, he entered a Petronas station. Then, he was surrounded by a crowd. Shortly after, the police came and ushered the driver to safety. When he was in the patrol car, the driver provoked the crowd, which led to a mob trashing the Myvi and then overturning it. However, according to dashcam footage below, the Myvi didn’t run the lights as it was flashing green when he passed it. This means that the delivery rider jumped the gun.
Comments
Ppl say Gomen will act unfairly and won’t take action but here we see that Gomen is indeed fair and will take action on those who broke the law. So those Sam supporters boleh diam sikitla, you might not like it but justice has been served in both cases. Stop bringing up Basikal Lajak case as clearly we seen who was wrong then.
Let that be a lesson to us all.
Would be good if those service providers (Grab/Foodpanda/Lalamove/Teleport) do a “comprehensive” check on their independent contractors. It could be just valid insurance coverage or number plate. Once pass only “dapur berasap”.
Shouldn’t that Akmal be charged for deceiving and inciting riot?
FAkE news got undang one
“When he was in the patrol car, the driver provoked the crowd,…”
That Akmal lied when he said the Myvi ran the red light. What makes his statement credible when he said the driver provoked the crowd?
We didn’t know that malaya still has barbarian race!
Why rulers of malaya didn’t educates civilized them?
Shouldn’t this Akmal be charged for spreading fake news and sensationalised the already mishap for the driver? With police escorting the driver, how would he be still able to provoke the crowd when his life was clearly in danger? So this Akmal is saying the police tolerate provocation under their eyes?
Can find out who is that Akmal guy ? Give wrong information to accuse the Myvi driver, maybe he is the 1 who started the fight and overturn the Myvi.
Please find him out and jail this useless human. Twist the whole entire story, none of his statement is correct except “Myvi langgar motor”