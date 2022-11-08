In Local News / By Danny Tan / 8 November 2022 11:31 am / 9 comments

Seven men pleaded guilty for rioting at the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court yesterday, in relation to the incident on the night of November 3, where a Myvi was trashed and overturned following a collision with a delivery rider in Taman Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang.

According to Kosmo, four are food delivery riders while the other three are a student, an online cap seller, and a home appliance technician. Their ages range from 18 to 41.

Based on the charge sheet, they together committed mischief (melakukan khianat) by wrecking the glass and doors of a Myvi belonging to Tan Jing Hui, 21, before overturning it, causing losses of RM15,000. The men were charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code that allows for jail of one to five years, or a fine, or both.

Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin allowed bail of RM7,000 for each of the accused, with the clause that they cannot harass the victim and witnesses, and have to report themselves to a police station once a month. The judge set December 18 for case remention and sentencing.

Here’s a recap of what allegedly happened. Last Thursday, a Myvi collided with a food delivery rider at the Jalan Kota Masai 2 cross junction in Johor. It was claimed that the car ran the red lights and the rider suffered from a broken leg. This was according to an ‘eyewitness’ who only wanted to be known as Akmal.

He told Kosmo that the Myvi driver tried to escape but as the road was blocked, he entered a Petronas station. Then, he was surrounded by a crowd. Shortly after, the police came and ushered the driver to safety. When he was in the patrol car, the driver provoked the crowd, which led to a mob trashing the Myvi and then overturning it. However, according to dashcam footage below, the Myvi didn’t run the lights as it was flashing green when he passed it. This means that the delivery rider jumped the gun.