9 November 2022

Great Wall Motors announced that it has sold 100,208 vehicles in October 2022 as its year-to-date sales reached 902,521 units for the first 10 months of the year, while monthly export sales reached a record high of 21,052 units last month, which was a 49.58% gain over the same period last year, according to the company.

The company sold 132,796 vehicles in export markets from January to October 2022, which was an 18.55% year-on-year increase over the same period last year, it said in a statement.

In terms of export sales performance in by country, Great Wall placed sixth in South Africa for the month of October, where the Haval Jolion sold nearly 8,000 units for the first 10 months of this year.

The Haval Jolion and H6 will join the Ora Good Cat in entering the Malaysian market this year

Meanwhile in Australia, Great Wall Motors saw a 45.5% increase in sales volume year-on-year in October, ranking in the top 10 in sales for the country. Cumulative sales for Great Wall Motors surpassed the 18,000-unit mark from January to October this year, with a year-on-year increase of 26.5%.

In Thailand, the Ora Good Cat leads the EV market segment in the country by sales volume, having attained 5,500 units in cumulative orders for the Ora Good Cat. The all-electric hatchback was so popular, in fact, that all 500 units of the initial pre-order batch were spoken for in less than an hour from the opening of the order books.

Locally, Great Wall Motors announced its entry into Malaysian market in July this year, with a range of models such as the Ora Good Cat, Haval H6 and Haval Jolion to be introduced in the fourth quarter of this year; the Ora Good Cat in particular has been tentatively set for its Malaysian launch this month.