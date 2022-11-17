In Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 November 2022 11:17 am / 0 comments

The KL Car Free Morning working committee has announced that there will be no KLCFM this Sunday, November 20. The weekly Sunday morning open circuit around the city has been cancelled as Sunday will be the aftermath of Malaysia’s 15th general elections (GE15), which happens on Saturday, November 19.

Most of us will be glued to our phones and the TV to check on election results deep into the night, so perhaps only the most hardcore of athletes will be sweating it out on Sunday morning, and those types definitely don’t do their thing at KLCFM.

Last week’s car-free morning was also cancelled to make way for the KL Standard Chartered Marathon (SCKLM) 2022, so regulars might be itching for open city roads come next Sunday.