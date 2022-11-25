In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Pan Eu Jin / 25 November 2022 12:17 pm / 4 comments

Mercedes-Benz USA has revealed a new subscription package for selected fully-electric EQ models called Accelerate Increase. According to the Mercedes me connect online store, the package costs USD1,200 (RM5,352) annually and as the name suggests, unlocks more power and improves the performance of the EQ vehicle.

The Acceleration Increase subscription package is available for specific variants of the EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV. Upon subscribing, the models will see an increase in output of between 20 to 24% together with increased torque and improved 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) times:

Here’s a simple breakdown of the improvements that Mercedes-Benz EQ models will receive with the subscription active:

Mercedes-EQ EQE350 4Matic – 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) to 354 PS (349 hp or 260 kW); 0-96 km/h from six seconds to 5.1

Mercedes-EQ EQE350 SUV 4Matic – 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) to 354 PS (349 hp or 260 kW); 0-96 km/h from 6.2 seconds to 5.2

Mercedes-EQ EQS450 4Matic – 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) to 449 PS (443 hp or 330 kW); 0-96 km/h from 5.3 seconds to 4.5

Mercedes-EQ EQS450 SUV 4Matic – 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) to 449 PS (443 hp or 330 kW); 0-96 km/h from 5.8 seconds to 4.9

The Acceleration Increase subscription package is not available in Malaysia, although the EQS450+ AMG Line is, starting from RM699k. The local Mercedes me Store we have here was launched in October and allows customers to activate certain functions with with a one-time fee or subscription plan. How do you feel about paying to unlock more performance from a car?