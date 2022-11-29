In Cars, Great Wall, Local News / By Mick Chan / 29 November 2022 11:42 am / 0 comments

Great Wall Motors has announced its plans for expansion in this region in terms of product offering as well as network reach, following the Malaysian market launch of the Ora Good Cat fully electric hatchback.

The brand aims to introduce nine models in the Malaysian market in the next three years, and these will consist of sedan, SUV and pick-up truck models in the new energy vehicle (NEV) category, said the president of GWM for the Asian region Zhang Jiaming.

Great Wall Motors aims to be the leading EV brand in Malaysia, the company announced. In terms of network growth, GWM plans to have 15 outlets across Peninsular Malaysia, with most of these to be 3S (sales, service and spare parts) centres with 70% of the total to be located in urban areas.

The first five outlets are to be opened in December spanning the northern, southern and central regions of Peninsular Malaysia, Zhang said. Meanwhile, local assembly (CKD) operations will commence next year, and 2,000 jobs will be created locally as a result.

The just-launched Ora Good Cat is expected to be joined by the Haval H6 and Jolion in Malaysia

Great Wall Motors officially entered the Malaysian market in July this year, represented in the country by wholly owned subsidiary Great Wall Motor Sales Malaysia. In addition to the Ora Good Cat EV hatchback, the Haval H6 and the Haval Jolion are also expected for the Malaysian market, both of which have been sighted running tests on Malaysian roads.

Given the new energy vehicle (NEV) focus of Great Wall Motors, it is the electrified versions of the H6 and Jolion which can be expected, and the former is sold in Thailand as a plug-in hybrid.

The H6 PHEV packs a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 167 hp and 285 Nm of torque, mated to electric drive that brings a total system output of 326 hp and 530 Nm. Meanwhile, the Haval Jolion Hybrid gets a powertrain also featuring a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine mated to an electric motor and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, making 190 hp and 375 Nm in total system output.

GALLERY: 2022 Ora Good Cat