30 November 2022

The first steps by the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) to develop the recreational vehicle (RV) industry in Malaysia has begun with the awarding of the first vehicle type approval (VTA) to German RV maker Knaus Tabbert for two of its caravans.

The VTA approval for road-worthiness will allow for an authorised sales and distribution channel of new caravans to be made under its own category under the road transport department (JPJ) classification for such vehicles.

Aside from easing the financing and insurance aspects for caravans, the certification will also pave the way for what ECERDC hopes will eventually be local assembly of these vehicle types and the establishment of the country as the RV hub in the region, with exports very much in mind.

The VTA certificate was handed over by JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim to Knaus Tabbert CEO Wolfgang Speck in a ceremony held at Menara MITI yesterday. Among those present at the event were ministry of international trade and industry deputy secretary-general Datuk Seri Norazman Ayob and ECERDC CEO Datuk Baidzawi Che Mat.

“The type approval for RV to Knaus Tabbert marks a new milestone for ECERDC as it will attract more investments into this sector and spur the RV industry in Malaysia. This will eventually bring in the supply chain for the production of RV parts in the future and create employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for locals, especially in the ECER region,” Baidzawi said.

The two caravans that have obtained the type approval are the Knaus Sport 500 and the Sudwind 450, but word is that the model line-up will eventually be expanded to five. On display at the VTA handover presentation was a Sport 500, presented in a QDK internal layout configuration.

Although no specific timeframe for this was presented, the first Knaus caravans to make their way here will be CBU units, but the aim is to work towards semi-knocked down (SKD) assembly and, if there is enough market demand, CKD operations.

Baidzawi said that there are currently discussions to establish an assembly facility, which will be located somewhere in Pahang, but added that it would likely take at least two years before operations begin. In the meantime, potential sites for designated RV camping parks in the ECER are being identified, with the council having signed a memorandum of collaboration with Knaus Campingparks to explore their development.

As for how the caravans will be marketed, he said that all aspects are being looked at, including that of leasing and rentals, and these will be fleshed out in the future.

While the RV industry is very much nascent in this country, with only 742 units currently registered in Malaysia in the JPJ database, the ECERDC says with the latest development, it is hoping to attract Malaysians to the lifestyle and make their own caravan stories on top of providing tourists and RV enthusiasts well-versed in the workings of the segment the avenue to do so easily here.

