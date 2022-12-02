In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 2 December 2022 11:44 am / Comments are Disabled

Curious as to what the BYD ATTO 3 is all about? Well, here’s your chance to get up close with the all-electric crossover right at the very start of its journey when it makes its Malaysian debut on December 9-11 at Bandar Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur.

The neat thing is that you won’t just be able to explore the ATTO 3 in detail, but also get the chance to experience it first-hand by test driving it at the launch event! That’s right. The official BYD distributor, Sime Darby Motors, will have multiple test drive units of the ATTO 3 available at the launch, so there’s no better time and place to try out the EV for yourself.

In case you’re not already aware of it, the ATTO 3 is one of a few BYD models that have been confirmed for the Malaysian market, and it will be offered with a choice of two battery capacities. The first is a 49.92-kWh pack that offers up to 410 km of range following the NEDC standard, while the other is a 60.48-kWh unit, which provides up to 480 km of range.

Both versions are equipped with BYD’s in-house developed Blade EV battery, which provides energy to a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque. The battery supports up to 7 kW of AC charging (Type 2 connection) as well as DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at either 70 kW or 80 kW. The latter allows the battery to get from zero to 80% charged in 45 minutes.

If you’re interested in being among the first to check out and experience the ATTO 3, register your interest for the event here. The BYD ATTO 3 Grand Launch event takes place at Bandar Malaysia, Jalan Lapangan Terbang Lama, Kuala Lumpur this December 9-11, 2022, from 10am to 6pm on all three days.

GALLERY: 2022 BYD Atto 3