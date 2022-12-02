In Local News / By Paul Tan / 2 December 2022 8:05 pm / 5 comments

Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to announce his new cabinet line-up today at 815pm.

The Prime Minister’s Office has started a Youtube live stream so we are embedding it above.

Among the important cabinet portfolios when it comes to motorists include Minister of Transport (to do with cars as a transport), Ministry of Works (takes care of the roads that we drive on), Minister of Finance (how much our cars are taxed and fuel subsidies), Minister of Environment and Water (emissions are related to EVs in a way), and MITI (industry policies).

UPDATE: The full new cabinet list is as follows:





