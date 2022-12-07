In Cars, International News, Renault / By Pan Eu Jin / 7 December 2022 10:31 am / 2 comments

Renault has become the first car brand to offer Waze directly integrated into the vehicle’s multimedia system. With the integration of Waze into the OpenR Link multimedia system in Renault vehicles, which is also Google-integrated, drivers can access real-time traffic information, favourite routes and saved destinations.

This eliminates the need for USB cables or smartphone connectivity while other vehicle features and music can still be accessed when Waze is activated. The new initiative is available in European countries in all Renault Nouvel Austral and Megane E-Tech electric vehicles equipped with the OpenR screen and OpenR Link interface.

Currently, the OpenR Link multimedia system also features built-in Google functions such as Google Maps and Google Assistant. Renault had previously said that its OpenR Link system supports many applications that are developed by third-party developers on Google Play.

Users can download and install the Waze app via Google Play on the vehicle’s OpenR Link multimedia system or from the My Renault mobile app. Users can either create a Waze account or use an existing one at no charge.

“The integration of Waze’s real-time routes, navigation and alerts into the screen of Renault’s next generation vehicles offers a smoother and more streamlined driving experience. We look forward to bringing this all-new driving experience to as many users around the world as possible in 2023,” said Aron Di Castro, director of marketing and partnerships at Waze.