9 December 2022 10:28 pm

From left: Caroline Lee, Tan Sri Mohamed Azman Yahya, Hannah Yeoh, Abdullah Hassan and Azhan Shafriman Hanif

After assuming the Youth and Sports Ministry portfolio following the 15th Malaysian General Election, Minister Hannah Yeoh paid a visit to Sepang International Circuit (SIC). Her visit was intended to get first hand information on the challenges facing the circuit, in light of the nearly two-year moratorium on events at Sepang due to the pandemic.

In a social media post, Yeoh said during the visit she identified several aspects that require co-ordination with other agencies in order to improve events and services at SIC. During her walkaround of the circuit, Hannah was briefed by SIC Chief Executive Officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif and Chief Financial Officer Caroline Lee.

Also in attendance were SIC Chairman Tan Sri Mohamed Azman Yahya and member of the SIC Board of Directors Abdullah Hassan.