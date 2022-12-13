In Cars, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 13 December 2022 4:39 pm / 0 comments

The list of winners for the 2023 Japan Car of the Year (JCOTY) has been announced with the fully electric Nissan Sakura and its EV twin, the Mitsubishi eK X named the 2023 Japan Car of the Year. Both were also named the Kei Car of the Year, a category for microcars in Japan. It was not the only win for Nissan as its X-Trail SUV was named the Technology Car of the Year.

The Honda Civic Type R and Civic e:HEV bagged the Performance Car of the Year award – the first Japanese car to receive the award. The Civic e:HEV was recognised for its sophisticated hybrid powertrain while the Civic Type R was praised for its excellent chassis performance and a smooth VTEC turbo engine.

In another first, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was named the Import Car of the Year. The award marks the first time that a Korean automaker has won an award at the Japan Car of the Year awards.

The Design Car of the Year award went to the fully-electric BMW iX – the first time the award was won by an electric vehicle. Interestingly, BMW has now won the award for the second time in a row after winning it last year with the BMW 4 Series.