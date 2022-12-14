An allocation of RM30 million has been approved by the Malaysian government for the procurement of body cameras for use by the members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) when on duty, according to Bernama.
“I hope the procurement can be expedited as [the body camera] is now a necessity. I have instructed the ministry secretary-general to follow up on the matter,” minister of home affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told a press conference following a visit to Bukit Aman, and said that the procurement of the body cameras are in progress, according to the report.
In May 2021, PDRM requested for the home ministry to expedite the tender process for the procurement of body cameras to be worn by police personnel in the field, The Star reported at the time.
An allocation of the same RM30 million sum was approved by the previous administration under the 12 Malaysia Plan for the procurement of said body cameras, according to the 2021 report. The move was to protect police personnel from being slandered by criminals or irresponsible parties, then-prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.
Looking forward police off the camera during roadblock if not no more kopi ais money
This is good news. Money that we PH can give to our cronies to make sure that they keep on voting for PH.
I like this.
Let’s keep PH winning. We are the best and greatest.
We must make sure us the minority keep control of this country.
Crony all the way
Missed the /sarcasm.
At this point it wouldn’t surprise me if Pakatan asked more money to unlock better policing service. Setting aside the fact they are supposed to be cleaner but not with their gang of MP thieves, they really do seem to be trying to outdo the dwarves in Moria…
With these body cams, it will help protect PDRMs and Malaysians against false accusations, claims of misconduct, or abuse.
It will also reduce corruption at the lowest level, but at the highest level, it won’t change much.
Hope we don’t hear
“Lupa on”
“Battery habis”
“Lupa charge”
“Rosak”
“Penggunaan tidak diwajibkan”.
I hope it will be as reliable as the AES camera.
They will have a tougher time defending themselves in court if these excuses are used to defend themselves against any accusations from a victim. These cams aren’t changing the world but it’s a start.
Start of more money wasting projects by PH. When does bodycams actually help huh…
It did not help to reduce crime in USA.
It did not help to reduce corruption in police force.
It did not help to reduce police brutality.
It did not help to reduce police race profiling and discrimination against certain segments.
It did not help to reduce accusations against police force.
It did not help to reduce deaths of victims.
It did not help to reduce deaths of policemen.
It did not help to reduce court cases when bodycams were used as evidence. Many were inadmissible because they jerky videos worse than Blair Witch.
It did not help to reduce the insecurities & suspicion of police by the public.
It did not help to reduce the insecurities of policemen being scrutinised for actions during heat of moment.
It did not help to make everyone feel secure rather the other way round.
All it did was make bodycam suppliers and litigation lawyers filthy rich. How does that help for a start huh.
And hope they penalize them if off it to accept bribe, camera must be on when u took it and recorded all the time before return back
Battery can’t last that long.
hope they last longer than those overpriced Kawasakis. I don’t remember seeing any more of them in this year alone.