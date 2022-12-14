In Local News / By Mick Chan / 14 December 2022 10:02 am / 13 comments

An allocation of RM30 million has been approved by the Malaysian government for the procurement of body cameras for use by the members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) when on duty, according to Bernama.

“I hope the procurement can be expedited as [the body camera] is now a necessity. I have instructed the ministry secretary-general to follow up on the matter,” minister of home affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told a press conference following a visit to Bukit Aman, and said that the procurement of the body cameras are in progress, according to the report.

In May 2021, PDRM requested for the home ministry to expedite the tender process for the procurement of body cameras to be worn by police personnel in the field, The Star reported at the time.

An allocation of the same RM30 million sum was approved by the previous administration under the 12 Malaysia Plan for the procurement of said body cameras, according to the 2021 report. The move was to protect police personnel from being slandered by criminals or irresponsible parties, then-prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.