Geely brand, Zeekr has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, reports Reuters, which would mark the first time in nearly two years that a major Chinese company has applied to list in the US, according to the news wire.

A separate report by Reuters revealed that Zeekr is aiming to raise more than US$1 billion (RM4.42 billion) from the IPO, and is seeking a valuation of over US$10 billion (RM44 billion). Zeekr secured US$500 million (around RM2.086 billion) in funding last August.

Last month, Geely revealed that it is planning for Zeekr to enter the European market next year, according to Zeekr CEO An Conghui, who is also president of the Geely Auto Group. Zeekr was announced by Geely to be its premium electric vehicle brand in March last year, with the group’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) forming the base of its products.

The Zeekr 001 is the first model to emerge from the brand, and the model had sold out of its allocation for 2021 by June that year. This was followed by the unveiling of the 009 MPV in August, and which has been slated to go on sale in China before the end of the year.

From debut, the Zeekr 001 can be specified from a choice of two powertrain options. The first is a single-motor, RWD model producing 272 PS and 384 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds. The second, more powerful option is the dual-motor AWD model producing 544 PS and 768 Nm in total output, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds. This AWD variant achieves a top speed of 200 km/h.

Meanwhile, the Zeekr 009 MPV is a full electric take on the likes of the Toyota Alphard, also built on the group’s SEA platform. The MPV offers a 2+2+2 seating configuration as standard, featuring a sunroof over the first row and a larger, panoramic roof over the second and third row of seats.