In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 January 2023 9:47 am / 12 comments

A 41-year-old lorry driver has been arrested after driving against the flow of traffic at KM5.5 of the Linkedua Expressway and crashing into two vehicles at around 4.30pm yesterday (January 3, 2023). The incident was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

According to Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner Rahmat Ariffin, the lorry driver was found to be intoxicated (alcohol) and the case is currently being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The lorry driver did not test positive for drugs following a urine test and did not have any prior records. If convicted, he can face imprisonment of between 10 and 15 years and be fined between RM5,000 and RM100,000.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the accident occurred when the lorry driver was on his way from Kulai to Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP). At the Gelang Patah R&R area heading south, he missed the turning to PTP,” Rahmat said in a statement.

“The lorry driver then drove against the flow (of traffic) to re-enter the PTP crossing before he crashed into the two cars. The lorry driver was arrested and found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident,” he added.

Rahmat also said the five-tonne lorry crashed into a Mercedes-Benz E250 and a Nissan Almera, and while the 46-year-old driver of the latter escaped unhurt, the 41-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver suffered minor injuries and was sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

While this case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 198 for “driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs,” it should be noted that driving against the flow of traffic is also an offence under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act (Amendment) 2020 for “reckless and dangerous driving.”

Those convicted can be punished by imprisonment for a term of not more than five years, and with a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000. A person convicted under this section shall also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for a period of five years from the date of conviction. There have been many cases of drivers driving against the flow of traffic in the past, some of which resulted in death.