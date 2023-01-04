A 41-year-old lorry driver has been arrested after driving against the flow of traffic at KM5.5 of the Linkedua Expressway and crashing into two vehicles at around 4.30pm yesterday (January 3, 2023). The incident was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media.
According to Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner Rahmat Ariffin, the lorry driver was found to be intoxicated (alcohol) and the case is currently being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.
The lorry driver did not test positive for drugs following a urine test and did not have any prior records. If convicted, he can face imprisonment of between 10 and 15 years and be fined between RM5,000 and RM100,000.
“Preliminary investigations showed that the accident occurred when the lorry driver was on his way from Kulai to Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP). At the Gelang Patah R&R area heading south, he missed the turning to PTP,” Rahmat said in a statement.
“The lorry driver then drove against the flow (of traffic) to re-enter the PTP crossing before he crashed into the two cars. The lorry driver was arrested and found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident,” he added.
Rahmat also said the five-tonne lorry crashed into a Mercedes-Benz E250 and a Nissan Almera, and while the 46-year-old driver of the latter escaped unhurt, the 41-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver suffered minor injuries and was sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.
While this case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 198 for “driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs,” it should be noted that driving against the flow of traffic is also an offence under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act (Amendment) 2020 for “reckless and dangerous driving.”
Those convicted can be punished by imprisonment for a term of not more than five years, and with a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000. A person convicted under this section shall also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for a period of five years from the date of conviction. There have been many cases of drivers driving against the flow of traffic in the past, some of which resulted in death.
Pemandu lori pandu lawan arus di Linkedua sehingga sebabkan kemalangan ditahan https://t.co/gyjiB1Wf6D pic.twitter.com/Gs2MibvYYo
— BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) January 3, 2023
pemandu lori mabuk lawan arus dan langgar merc pic.twitter.com/Dh2P4XojRu
— ISU SEMASA VIRAL (@isusemasaviral) January 3, 2023
Comments
Just ban alcohol drinks in Malaysia. No more drunk drivers on the road.
Drinking alcohol can do more harm than good! Just ban it!
Benda blh sampai membunuh, tapi denda takat 5k-15k je? Penjara takat 5 tahun je?
Haish, da x relevant da tu.
Patut sebat 10 kali, colanfirm bontot x blh pakai utk drive…
the side curtain airbag deployed and probably saved the driver’s life… the lorry driver must be charged with attempted manslaugther and never allowed to drive a heavy vehicle ever again!!
Those convicted can be punished by imprisonment for a term of not more than five years, and with a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000.
Really ? This is attempted murder, should be jail for life
Yup. If wanna kill somebody, make sure to drive under influence of alcohol.
At least can elak the 302 act.
Why drunk drivers live???? Drunk drivers are killers isn’t it? Sane ppl don’t drink and drive.
Please punish this lorry driver to maximum sentence.
yeahhh…one of the function of alcohol…more alcohol please!!!
Malaysia boleh
Drunk driving should NOT be tolerated whatsoever.Strict and swift actions must be taken by the government or else we will see this kind of offence be repeated over and over again (until menteri yang kena..oops)
execute him, luckily not malaysian kena accident its a sinkie