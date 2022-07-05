In Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 July 2022 10:50 am / 5 comments

Police has released a statement on the Proton Wira driving against traffic on Federal Highway accident, which happened on Monday morning (July 4). The cops are seeking witnesses of the crash, which happened around 1.45 am at KM 32.8 of the highway, Klang-bound. They received a report at 2.08 am. The images above are from PDRM.

According to early investigations by Petaling Jaya police, the head-on collision between the Wira and a Honda City was due to the Proton driving against the traffic flow. The driver of the Wira, a 72-year old Malaysian man, died at the scene. The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

PJ district police chief Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid says that police is trying to determine the cause of death of the Wira driver and is appealing for witnesses. Those at the scene can go to a police station or directly contact the investigating officer, inspector Navalan A/L Ravindran at 014-2536820, to assist investigations.

Bad car crash on Federal Highway at 2AM! We didn’t slow down because we’ve never seen accidents before but because there are broken glasses on the road!! Not sure if there’s any casualty but praying for everyone involved. ???????? pic.twitter.com/cvfc3lvQ20 — Ceddy (@CeddyOrNot) July 3, 2022

The official statement’s outline of what happened matches what was reported by passers-by yesterday, with a video by Twitter user Ceddy showing a damaged Proton Wira on the right lane of the highway and a wrecked Honda City on the left lane, the latter with significant damage on its front right side.

The post did not mention where exactly the crash happened, but the video showed Menara Celcom in the background, and that’s just before one passes Hilton PJ on the Federal Highway, Shah Alam-bound.

Ceddy later replied the thread to say that others DMed him to inform that the Wira was speeding and driving against traffic, which makes the Honda City an innocent victim. Twitter users Amrfz. and toxic apek say they passed the crazy Wira earlier, with the latter adding that he nearly crashed into the Proton but was “saved by a Myvi from the opposite direction who kept flashing his lights”.

The same Twitter user added that the Wira driver died on the scene but the City driver survived and was rushed to hospital. The impact must have been quite big for the two cars to land so far apart, and we hope that he/she survives with minimal injuries.

The Wira driver’s profile might not match what many have imagined, an elderly man instead of a crazy younger man driving under the influence. That doesn’t rule out DUI by the deceased, but accidents involving disoriented old people aren’t uncommon, and some elderly folk suffer from dementia, which leads them to do inexplicable things.

In fact, late last year, the topic of senior citizens posing a danger on the roads surfaced after a couple of lawan arus incidents. Former Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias even suggested that driving licenses only be issued to seniors who are declared fit to drive by doctors.

“We see cases of driving against the flow of traffic being a trend, and there are cases involving the elderly aged 60 and 70 years and above. This can indirectly cause accidents on the road. Some senior citizens aged 70 and above are forgetful and senile, and most cases of driving against the traffic flow involving this group is because of wrongfully entering a road. There was a case previously where an elderly driver entered a motorcycle lane,” the then-JSPT chief said.

Naturally, the suggestion created an uproar and the most famous “old driver” in Malaysia – Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad – came out to defend senior citizen drivers, saying that “driving from Alor Setar to Kuala Lumpur, no problem”. Of course, the “fit to drive” suggestion was duly nipped in the bud by transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Our car-loving former PM is widely acknowledged to be very fit and mentally sharp for someone who is just shy of the century mark, he drives himself and will probably never turn down a test drive, but is Tun M an exception or the norm? Those who have elderly parents who are still driving – what are your views on this? Are you woried?