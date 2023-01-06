In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 6 January 2023 6:56 pm / 0 comments

After thrashing Singapore earlier this week, Harimau Malaya earned a spot in the semi-finals of the 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup. Our opponents will be neighbours Thailand, and the other two teams vying for a place in the finals are Indonesia and Vietnam.

Malaysia vs Thailand is happening tomorrow night (January 7 2023) at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, and the first leg of the semis will start at 8.30 pm. If you’re heading there to support our boys, consider taking the LRT, as the roads around the stadium will be congested, to say the least.

As usual with big football matches, Rapid KL will cater to fans with extended LRT operation hours. The rail operator says LRT operations from the Bukit Jalil LRT station will be extended till 12.30 am. From there, one can switch to other train lines at interchange stations – see the graphic above.

Remember to have enough credit in your Touch n Go card and always wear a mask when using public transport. Come on boys, let’s make our home advantage count and take a lead to Bangkok next week!