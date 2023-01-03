In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 3 January 2023 10:51 am / 0 comments

It’s do or die for Malaysia in the 2022 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup tonight as we take on Singapore in a Group B decider. It’s simple – Singapore is second in the group, one point ahead of Malaysia, and will only need a draw to proceed to the semi-finals. Anything less than a win for Malaysia will see Harimau Malaya bow out of the regional football tournament.

It’s therefore an advantage that we’re playing this vital match at home, and Malaysia head coach Kim Pan Gon is counting on the proverbial 12th man.

“As always I think Malaysian football fans continue to give us their full support, which is appreciated but tomorrow we need special support from Malaysian football fans for our Harimau Malaya players. Tomorrow we want to make a festival, so everybody (do) come and support us, we will give our full best to fight for you,” he said yesterday, reported by Bernama.

If you’re heeding the call and heading to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, consider taking the LRT. As usual with big football matches, Rapid KL will cater to fans with extended LRT operation hours. The rail operator says LRT operations from the Bukit Jalil LRT station will be extended tonight, till 12.30 am. Other stations will be closed at the standard time, but passengers can change trains and exit stations.

Remember to have enough credit in your Touch n Go card and always wear a mask when using public transport. Come on, boys!