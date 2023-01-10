In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 January 2023 5:31 pm / 3 comments

At the start of the year, Geely Auto introduced its new logo, which it says “signifies our all-new brand aspiration to be more open and unlimited in the future.” The latest insignia is an evolution from the previous two iterations of the carmaker’s logo, taking on a flatter and simpler look that features just a white shield made up of six panels divided by horizontal and vertical lines.

The previous Geely Auto logo marked the company’s fourth era of development (Innovative Geely 4.0) in 2020 and featured silver trim surrounding black and blue segments. This is said to coincide with the development and release of new models based on the BMA (B-segment Modular Architecture), CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) and SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) platforms.

Prior to this, the company’s third generation of vehicles (Refined Cars 3.0) that kicked off in 2013 saw the use of a more compact logo that still featured black and blue panels, albeit joined by gold trim for the shield. This was the first use of the coloured panels, which “which represent the earth and sky showing the brand’s hope of seeing its products traveling around the world and its ambition to reach for the skies.”

Going back further in time from 1998 to 2007, the Geely Auto logo was a roundel that had an outer blue circle symbolising “that which lies beyond infinity and the universe” with the company script in white. The inner circle had the silhouette of a mountain in white on a sky blue background, the latter symbolising the “vast blue sky and infinite possibilities of the company” as it entered the automotive industry.

The mountain silhouette seen in the second iteration of the Geely Auto logo was originally found on the very first logo used when Geely was incorporated by its founder Li Shufu in the early 1990s.

According to the company, the red mountain silhouette was reminiscent of those found around the Geely’s original hometown of Taizhou in the Zhejiang Province and signified the solid foundation of Geely and its people. The design of six slanted lines was actually made up of six sixes, which is a reference to a famous Chinese idiom “liùliù dà shùn,” that implies “everything will be smooth.”

The minimalistic approach to the design of Geely Auto’s latest logo is not uncommon in the car world, as other brands such as Nissan, Kia, Volvo, Volkswagen and BMW have also done the same.