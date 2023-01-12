In BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Mick Chan / 12 January 2023 1:28 pm / 0 comments

Chinese manufacturer BYD has announced that 500 units of the Atto 3 electric SUV has recently commenced their journey to Malaysia for customer deliveries, according to the BYD Asia Pacific Facebook page.

Launched in Malaysia last December, the Atto 3 for this market comes in two variants – the Standard Range with a 49.92 kWh battery, and the Extended Range with a 60.48 kWh battery, priced at RM149,800 and RM 167,800 respectively.

Just 10 days after its launch, the Atto 3 electric SUV surpassed the 1,000-unit mark on its order books. Passenger vehicles from the brand are sold in Malaysia through BYD SD Motors Malaysia as part of Sime Darby Motors (SDM), with the distributorship agreement between both parties having been signed in September 2022.

The Atto 3 in Standard Range form is rated for a maximum range of 345 km on the WLTP testing protocol, while the Extended Range variant does up to 420 km WLTP. Both feature Blade EV batteries which the manufacturer has developed in-house, and both power a front-mounted electric motor rated to produce 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. Both SR and ER variants do the 0-100 km/h run in 7.3 seconds.

Use of 400 V electrical architecture in the Atto 3 enables AC charging via Type 2 cable at up to 7 kW and DC fast charging at up to 70 kW for the Standard Range or 80 kW for the Extended Range, where DC fast charging allows a 0-80% recharge to be achieved in 45 minutes.

Standard kit for the Atto 3 Standard Range includes a panoramic sunroof, heated electric wing mirrors, 5.0-inch digital instrument panel, faux leather seats, six-way powered driver’s seat (four-way for passenger), 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitor, electronic parking brake with auto hold, LED headlamps and rear lights and adaptive front lights.

BYD Atto 3 – click to enlarge

Next up, the Extended Range adds an electronic tailgate, multi-colour gradient rhythmic ambient lighting on the door handles (single colour on the SR) and eight speakers with “Dirac HD” sound, PM2.5 air filter and a wireless phone charger. Rolling stock distinguishes the two; the SR rolls on 215/60 R17 tyres, while the ER wears 215/55R18 rubber.

In Malaysia, The BYD Atto 3 is sold with a six-year, 150,000 km factory warranty, while the Blade EV battery has a separate eight-year, 160,000 km warranty. Meanwhile, the drive unit in the Atto 3 gets its own warranty as well, with eight-year, 150,000 km coverage for the motor, motor controller, DC assembly and electric control assembly.

GALLERY: BYD Atto 3 Extended Range in Malaysia

GALLERY: BYD Atto 3 launched in Malaysia