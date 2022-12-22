In BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 December 2022 11:35 am / 10 comments

The BYD Atto 3 has breached the 1,000 orders mark and the milestone was achieved in 10 days since the Chinese EV specialist’s brand launch in Malaysia. At the December 8 event, the Atto 3 electric SUV was revealed as BYD’s first model for our market, with more to come next year.

Official distributor BYD SD Motors Malaysia (BYD SDM, part of Sime Darby Motors) is offering two variants of the Atto 3, the RM149,800 Standard Range (SR) with a 49.92 kWh battery offering 410 km of range (NEDC, 345 km WLTP), and the RM167,800 Extended Range (ER) with a 60.48 kWh battery, rated for 480 km (NEDC, 420 km WLTP).

A “Grand Launch Special” introductory package adds on a free portable home charger, free V2L extension cable and RM1,000 worth of public charging credit.

Both in-house Blade EV batteries are connected to a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS/310 Nm. 0-100 km/h acceleration is 7.3 seconds for both. This means that only range and kit separates SR and ER.

The Atto 3 is built on 400V architecture and supports AC charging (Type 2) up to 7 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2), the latter at a max rate of either 70 kW (SR) or 80 kW (ER). At the higher input rate, 0-80% state of charge can be reached in 45 minutes. The car has a V2L function to power other devices.

Equipment wise, the Atto 3 SR comes with a panoramic sunroof, heated electric wing mirrors, 5.0-inch digital instrument panel, faux leather seats, six-way powered driver’s seat (four-way for passenger), 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitor, electronic parking brake with auto hold, LED headlamps and rear lights and adaptive front lights.

Also on are a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen (landscape or portrait, not angle), auto air con and an NFC key card (wave at wing mirrors). Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is wireless, and will be available with a software update in Q2 2023. Spotify is already present, though. You’ll also get a built-in dashcam and six speakers.

The ER adds on an electronic tailgate, multi-colour gradient rhythmic ambient lighting on the door handles (single colour on the SR) and eight speakers with “Dirac HD” sound, PM2.5 air filter and a wireless phone charger. From the outside, the ER can be differentiated by its 18-inch wheels (215/55). The SR rides on 215/60 R17 rubber.

Safety wise, it’s very comprehensive on this five-star Euro NCAP rated car, and both SR and ER get the same kit. Six airbags plus an centre side airbag for the driver (inside shoulder), full ADAS with stop and go for the ACC and door open warning are standard. Isofix child seat mounts are on the two outer rear seats.

Once again, the Atto 3 starts from RM149,800 for the SR while the ER goes for RM167,800. The factory warranty is six years or 150,000 km, while the Blade EV battery’s separate warranty is for eight years or 160,000 km. There’s another separate warranty for the drive unit – eight years or 150,000 km for the motor, motor controller, DC assembly and electric control assembly. Tour the EV with us in the video below.

