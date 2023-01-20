In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 20 January 2023 11:40 am / 0 comments

National carmaker Proton has handed over 28 units of the X70 SUV via Spanco to the ministry of domestic trade and cost of living (KPDN) earlier this week, it has announced, with the ceremony held in the administrative capital of Putrajaya. The vehicles handed over to KPDN will be used by the department for enforcement activities, said Proton.

The carmaker was represented at the handover ceremony by Wan Ahmad Fadzli, Proton deputy director of UCM and corporate sales along with Fazli Hisham, Proton head of corporate sales. The X70 SUVs will be distributed to all states in the country by the KPDN secretary-general who will hand the vehicles over to the chief state enforcement officers, it added.

A vehicle briefing programme was held prior to the ceremony, presented by Proton and government vehicle fleet manager Spanco to the department’s enforcement officers at Spanco Services located in Bandar Baru Bangi, according to the carmaker.

Proton has previously handed over a fleet of X70 SUVs to the ministry of health (MOH) in Sabah in December 2020, for the ministry to use in its logistics and surveillance efforts in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic at the time; this was in addition to the 50 units that were loaned to the MOH in March 2020.

More recently, Proton also delivered 50 specially prepared units of the Iriz hatchback to the Metro Driving Academy for use as training vehicles.

The Proton X70 received its first minor change update in June 2022, during which it received the 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol three-cylinder engine as used in the B-segment X50, and which produces 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm from 1,500 rpm to 4,000 rpm in the X70.

Transmission is a seven-speed wet-dual-clutch unit mated to front- or all-wheel-drive, while the top X70 variant continues to get the 1.8 litre turbo four-cylinder petrol that makes 184 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm from 1,750 rpm to 4,000 rpm.

GALLERY: 2022 Proton X70 1.5 TGDi Premium