In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 28 December 2022 1:36 pm / 3 comments

Proton has announced that it recently delivered 50 units of the Proton Iriz to Metro Driving Academy. The cars, which will be used as training vehicles at Metro’s Subang and Puchong campuses, were delivered in a handover ceremony to Metro Driving Academy’s MD, Mat Aris Bakar.

In accordance with regulations defined by the road transport department (JPJ), a brake pedal was added on to the passenger side of all the driving school vehicles, with the modifications being carried out by ACE, a subsidiary of Proton Global Services specialising in custom builds.

Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah said the national automaker was proud to continue to play a role in helping educate and train new Malaysian drivers. “The Proton Iriz is an excellent choice for new drivers as its combination of manoeuvrability, compact dimensions and safety make it unimposing from behind the wheel,” he said.

“Driving schools are a great touchpoint for Proton to get closer to the younger generation. With this collaboration, we can showcase the USPs offered by our products and tap into the psyche of potential first-time car buyers. We are appreciative of the trust shown by Metro Driving Academy and hope this will encourage more driving schools to consider adding a Proton to their fleet,” he added

Metro Driving Academy, which was established in 1998, is a licensed driving academy that has received a number of accolades, including Best Driving Academy and Five-Star Rated Driving Academy awards by JPJ.