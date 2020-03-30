In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 30 March 2020 6:36 pm / 0 comments

Proton has announced that it is providing the health ministry with 50 units of its X70 SUV for the ministry’s use in the ongoing fight against Covid-19. The national automaker said that the vehicles will be used by the ministry to deliver logistical support.

The X70s will primarily be used to transport medical staff to and from work, as well as to send medical personnel to any hot spots in the country in need of urgent attention.

Proton is one of the many companies that are aiding the government in the battle against the pandemic, and is doing so by providing resources. Some others are helping out by donating cash to the government’s Tabung Covid-19 fund.

The fight against the outbreak through the movement control order (MCO) is set to enter phase two, and this will introduce stricter enforcement measures starting from April 1. The battle is far from over, so remember, do your part by staying at home.