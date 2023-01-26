In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 January 2023 7:38 pm / 0 comments

Mixing in new with the old is Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and its KTM RC16 in the 2023 MotoGP season. For this year, the factory team from Mattighofen, Austria, is pairing four-season rider South African Brad Binder with Australian Jack Miller, who joins KTM from Ducati.

Miller brings with him nine seasons of racing experience in MotoGP and associated classes, as well as being the only rider in the current MotoGP field with GP wins riding three different brands. Adding to that, Miller also has four wins and 22 podiums in motorcycling’s premier class.

KTM Factory Racing is now in its seventh year of MotoGP competition, with seven MotoGP win, 18 podium appearances and three pole positions since 2017. In 2022, the team finished second in the Teams Championship, behind Ducati Corse.

Motorsports director for KTM, Pit Bierer, acknowledges the pressure on the team after KTM CEO Stefan Pierer set an ambitious target of a MotoGP world title, a milestone that is two years behind now. “We are going into our seventh season but I feel the six previous years were amazing in terms of building the project to this level and already having these wins and podiums in the pocket,” said Bierer.

“It has been a crazy journey and we enjoyed it a lot but now it is not enough to just ‘be there’ anymore and be a good, organised team; we need results,” he said.