KTM has announced that its Komuter trains will run for 24 hours over a three days and two nights period for the upcoming Thaipusam festival. Yes, non-stop trains to Batu Caves, the iconic “home of Thaipusam” in Malaysia.

From February 4-6, KTM Komuter will run non-stop to the Batu Caves station. Along with that halt, 26 other stations will also be open round the clock for 3D2N.

By the way, KTM Komuter is now cashless so you’ll have to have either a Touch n Go card or a Komuter Link card, which is priced at RM5 (just for the card). Concession fares are available for children up to 12 years of age, senior citizens and the disabled.

Check out the schedule below for the timings and list of stations that will be open 24 hours for Thaipusam. Trains will be using the weekday schedule for February 4-5 (Saturday, Sunday).

Click to enlarge timetable