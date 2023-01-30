In Local News, Technology / By Anthony Lim / 30 January 2023 8:10 pm / 0 comments

Malaysia and Singapore have inked three agreements, including two frameworks of cooperation in the digital economy and green economy. The agreements were signed earlier today between the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) and Singapore’s ministry of trade and industry (MTI).

The signing of the agreements was witnessed by Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong and prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who made an official one-day visit to Singapore, the Straits Times reports.

The cooperation in green economy will, among other things, explore collaboration on electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle standards as well as the deployment of charging points for EVs for cross-border utilisation.

Both countries are also set to jointly look into the development of new and renewable energy-related technology standards and explore projects in low-carbon solutions. According to the MTI, the green economy framework agreement is Malaysia’s first green economy agreement signed with any country.

As for the digital economy, the framework of cooperation covers areas such as trade facilitation, cross-border data flows and electronic payments. Besides the two framework agreements, the two countries also inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will enable them to cooperate on issues such as personal data protection as well as cybersecurity.