Apparently there’s going to be a 800 horsepower hybrid Honda CR-V race car unveiled soon, according to this teaser video released by Honda. It’s the work of the North American team.
It’s not really based on a CR-V – the exterior bodywork is just designed to look like one. It appears to be built from a tube frame chassis, common for these bespoke race cars.
Honda is not new to performance hybrid systems. It installed one in the production second generation NSX, powered by a 3.5 litre twin turbo V6 mated to three motors – two at the front and one at the rear.
Comments
Now Honda marketting just like the Mitsubishi.
Mitsubishi make Xpander for “Rally” syiok sendiri marketting but not able to sell it?
Now Honda want to follow?