19 February 2023

Apparently there’s going to be a 800 horsepower hybrid Honda CR-V race car unveiled soon, according to this teaser video released by Honda. It’s the work of the North American team.

It’s not really based on a CR-V – the exterior bodywork is just designed to look like one. It appears to be built from a tube frame chassis, common for these bespoke race cars.

Honda is not new to performance hybrid systems. It installed one in the production second generation NSX, powered by a 3.5 litre twin turbo V6 mated to three motors – two at the front and one at the rear.