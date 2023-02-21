In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 21 February 2023 5:33 pm / 7 comments

Thanks to the use of the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), the second-generation Perodua Axia is a larger car when compared to its predecessor. If you’re curious how the new Axia stacks up against national hatchbacks that are one segment up, we’re doing just that by bringing in the Perodua Myvi and Proton Iriz into this comparison.

First, a little recap. The new Axia measures 3,760 mm long, 1,665 mm wide and 1,505 mm tall, which makes it 115 mm longer and 45 mm wider than the model it replaces, with the height also down by some five mm.

This sees the boot space increase by five litres, with the added benefit of better interior packaging as we detailed in our first drive report. However, the larger body does see kerb weight go up, with the starting point of the newer model being at where the older car maxed out.

In terms of external dimensions, the Myvi is undoubtedly a larger car compared to the Axia. Measuring in at 3,895 mm long and 1,735 mm wide, the other Perodua hatchback is 135 mm longer and 70 mm wider than its sibling.

Even so, the Axia has an advantage when it comes to wheelbase with an extra 25 mm over the Myvi’s 2,500 mm – interior space was already a hallmark of the original Axia. The Myvi’s larger body means it offers 12 litres more boot space compared to the Axia at 277 litres, and with its higher-capacity engine options and other features, its starting weight is 120 kg higher.

As for the Iriz, it beats the Myvi in terms of overall length (3,945 mm), height (1,554 mm) and wheelbase (2,555 mm), but its slightly narrower at 1,722 mm. Despite the dimensions, the Iriz offers less boot space when compared to the Perodua hatchbacks. It should also be noted the Proton model’s starting kerb weight is 180 kg more than the Myvi.

Pricing-wise, the new Axia commands a higher asking price than its predecessor due to its larger size and increased list of standard features – the base 1.0 G variant is now more comparable to the previous 1.0 GXtra that had VSC as standard.

The Axia overlaps with the Myvi when you spring for the range-topping 1.0 AV variant (RM49,500), which is still RM1,000 more than the Myvi 1.3 G with Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) at RM48,500. Even so, the latter’s PSDA suite does not include a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, front parking sensors and a reverse camera, all of which are included in the Axia AV – you do get a 1.3 litre engine instead of a 1.0 litre unit though.

Meanwhile, the Iriz range is between RM42,800 and RM57,300, making it more affordable than the Myvi. However, all variants of the Iriz are not offered with active safety systems like autonomous emergency braking, and the same is also true of the Perodua cars.

The Iriz does stay on par with the Myvi by having stability control as well as a minimum of four airbags on lower variants and a maximum of six on top variants. As for the Axia, you’ll only get six airbags and PSDA with the top-spec 1.0 AV, with all other variants only coming with two airbags and VSC.

Given this information, which Malaysian-brand hatchback would you go for if you had to put your money down?