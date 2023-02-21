In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 21 February 2023 4:00 pm / 1 comment

The Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) has announced that it will close several roads and intersections for two and a half hours in the evening from March 1 to trial contraflow routes at these locations. The road closures will take place from 5pm to 7.30pm on weekdays (except public holidays and when it rains) for a period of three months, the Selangor Journal reports.

According to a statement released by the council’s corporate communications unit, the roads and intersections involved are the Jalan Othman–Jalan Templer intersection, the Jalan Gasing–Jalan Templer intersection, the Jalan Templer–Jalan 6/29 intersection and every median opening on Jalan Templer.

It advised motorists coming from the direction of Jalan Gasing heading to Jalan Othman or the kawasan Melayu to use Jalan Changgai 6/22 or Jalan Anak Gasing 6/5-Jalan Tinggi 6/12-Jalan Selangor. As for those travelling from the direction of Jalan Othman to New Pantai Expressway (NPE) to make a u-turn at the Assunta roundabout.

The council said that road users travelling from Petaling Jaya city centre and Section 52/Federal Highway can use this contraflow route for smoother driving. It advised motorists to drive carefully and obey the signs provided at the location.