28 February 2023

Updated for this year are the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Changes for this season include new colour options, the Interceptor getting Barcelona Blue and Black Ray paint schemes while the Continental GT is available in Apex Grey and Slipstream Blue.

Both models are also available in a new trim option called “Blacked Out”. This has the engine and exhaust covered in a black finish, as well as the side covers.

Both Royal Enfield 650s share the same mechanical underpinnings, save that the Continental is more a cafe racer while the Interceptor comes with traditional motorcycle styling. While wheel size stays the same at 18-inches, alloy wheels with tubeless tyres are now fitted, replacing the spoked rim and tube tyres used previously.

Other upgrades include the headlight, now an LED unit, and the addition of a USB charging port. Things remain the same in the engine room, with power coming from a parallel-twin with SIOHC and displacing 648 cc, fed by EFI.

Mated to a six-speed gearbox, the Interceptor and Continental get 47 hp at 7.250 rom with 52 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. Braking is done with a 320 mm disc in front and a 240 mm unit in the rear, with two-channel ABS as standard equipment.

Suspension is done with non-adjustable telescopic forks in front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers with remote gas reservoirs holding up the back. For fuel capacity, the Interceptor 650 gets a 13.7-tank while the Continental GT comes with a 12.5-litre unit and weight is listed at 212 kg for the Interceptor and 217 kg for the Continental GT.

