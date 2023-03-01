In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 March 2023 2:07 pm / 0 comments

As far as roadworks go, this is a major one. We’re talking about the Jalan Cheras stretch in front of the MRT Taman Mutiara station, where EkoCheras is. If you’re from Cheras or beyond, you’ll know that this stretch is slow moving at the best of times.

DBKL has announced that there will be a road closure and diversion at the stretch from March 7 to allow for upgrading of the sewage system in that area, as well as the road itself. City hall did not mention flooding, but that area is known to be prone. The work is expected to complete in May 2023.

As such, there will be a two-stage closure and diversion in the area. In the morning, traffic from Jalan Cheras heading to the city centre will be diverted to a contraflow, and this will be in place from 9am to 4pm in the afternoon. Stage two is from 4.30 pm till 7pm, where traffic from KL to Kajang will get a contraflow lane.

Needless to say, this will add to the congestion in that very busy area. One suggested alternative for those coming from Kajang is to avoid this stretch and turn off to Taman Connaught, but that’s not exactly a breezy route. Follow the road signs and drive safe in the area.