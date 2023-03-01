In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 1 March 2023 12:17 pm / 0 comments

The Johor Bahru city council (MBJB) claims to have become the first local authority in Malaysia to fully digitalise parking lot management through the introduction of the MBJB Spot V2 application, The Star reports.

The MBJB Spot V2 app includes the function of processing applications for trading lots used by petty traders and owners of premises, said Johor Bahru mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman.

“The app allows the user to help friends, family members and even tourists who want to pay for parking if they do not have the app by registering their vehicle number and making payment through the app,” Noorazam said.

Kuala Lumpur parking file image.

There are currently more than 400,000 registered users on the app, which shows the importance of easing the process of parking lot management, according to the mayor.

Members of the public are encouraged to download the app as management of MBJB parking lots will be fully digitalised by June, and parking coupons will no longer be used, Noorazam continued. “This is part of our effort to normalise a cashless society and digitalise our services to the public,” the Johor Bahru mayor said.

Users of the MBJB Spot V2 app will be able to access CCTV footage for real-time viewing of the parking lots, and cameras for this purpose will be installed at all hotspots in the council’s public areas. Noorazam said.