In Local News / By Danny Tan / 2 March 2023 9:39 am / 2 comments

The KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) working committee has announced that there will be no KLCFM this Sunday, March 5. The weekly Sunday morning open circuit around the city has been cancelled next Sunday, March 12, as well.

The cancellation of KLCFM is to make way for two events – the Kuala Lumpur City Day Half Marathon 2023 running event this Sunday and OCBC Cycle (The City Ride 2023) cycling event next Sunday.

Fans of the KLCFM – where 7km of city centre roads are blocked off to traffic to allow cyclists, runners and skaters full freedom on Sunday mornings – will have to wait for further announcement for the next event.