We all know how electric cars are recharged thanks to the large amount of plug-in hybrids on our roads, as well as electric car charging stations in public places like malls, and we obviously know how petrol and diesel cars are refuelled.
But how are hydrogen fuel cell cars refuelled? Unless you live in Sarawak and have checked out the hydrogen station at Petros Darul Hana, it’s very likely that you have no idea what a hydrogen refuelling station looks like.
Well, BMW decided to record a short clip of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen being refuelled. So now we know what the hydrogen fuel dispenser and the receiving port on the hydrogen fuel cell car looks like.
The hydrogen in the BMW iX5 Hydrogen is stored in two 700-bar tanks made of carbon fibre reinforced plastic. These tanks can store 6 kg of hydrogen, which BMW says can give the iX5 Hydrogen a range of 504 km on the WLTP cycle. Refuelling the hydrogen takes only 3-4 minutes.
Comments
who is behind this noob videographer team? please name it out so every enterprise can avoide hiring them.
probly their own internal team. also the problem is more on the editing. Too many shots showing the same thing repeatedly
How long does it take for another vehicle to fill up at the same station?
Yes, as I know, this might be the future, Tesla also moving forward to study the hydrogen fuel cell, and that is a few Msian designers and engineers also working on Hydrogen solutions.