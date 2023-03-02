In BMW, Cars, Videos / By Paul Tan / 2 March 2023 3:20 pm / 4 comments

We all know how electric cars are recharged thanks to the large amount of plug-in hybrids on our roads, as well as electric car charging stations in public places like malls, and we obviously know how petrol and diesel cars are refuelled.

But how are hydrogen fuel cell cars refuelled? Unless you live in Sarawak and have checked out the hydrogen station at Petros Darul Hana, it’s very likely that you have no idea what a hydrogen refuelling station looks like.

Well, BMW decided to record a short clip of the BMW iX5 Hydrogen being refuelled. So now we know what the hydrogen fuel dispenser and the receiving port on the hydrogen fuel cell car looks like.

The hydrogen in the BMW iX5 Hydrogen is stored in two 700-bar tanks made of carbon fibre reinforced plastic. These tanks can store 6 kg of hydrogen, which BMW says can give the iX5 Hydrogen a range of 504 km on the WLTP cycle. Refuelling the hydrogen takes only 3-4 minutes.