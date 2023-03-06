In Local News / By Mick Chan / 6 March 2023 10:55 am / 4 comments

Footage has emerged of a Lexus RX crashing into slow-moving traffic in Bukit Jalil, and its driver has been found to be under the influence of drugs.

According to a statement issued by the Kuala Lumpur Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) headquarters, as posted to the Twitter account of Media Prima editor Mohd Redzuan Abdul Manap, the incident occurred on Saturday, March 4, 2023 on Lebuhraya Bukit Jalil from Astro heading towards the Lumba Kuda roundabout when the vehicle collided with six other vehicles which were in queue, stopped at a set of traffic lights.

Initial investigations found that the incident occurred as the driver of the Lexus RX, a male Malaysian citizen aged 40 lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the six vehicles, and the Lexus itself overturned as a result. The crash resulted in damage to the vehicles involved, however there were no injuries sustained, according to the statement.

Pemandu Lexus langgar 6 kenderaan lain di Bukit Jalil. Pemandu didapati positif dadah jenis ganja (THC) dan kini ditahan di IPD Dang Wangi . Video : orang awam pic.twitter.com/m6d8tIC7z0 — Mohd Redzuan Abdul Manap (@redzuanNewsMPB) March 5, 2023

The driver of the Lexus RX was arrested for investigations at the Kuala Lumpur traffic police station, and has undergone a urine test at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, where the suspect tested positive for marijuana.

Members of the public with any queries or information relating to this incident may contact the Tun H.S. Lee traffic police station at 03-2071 9999 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2026 0267 or 03-2026 0269, according to the statement issued by Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin.

In July 2020, the Malaysian government approved proposed amendments to the Sections 41 to 45 of the Road Transport Act 1987. In this case which did not result in injuries or death, Section 45 is applicable, and the amendment states that first-time offenders caught driving while intoxicated or on drugs will be fined a minimum of RM1,000 up to a maximum of RM5,000, and/or a jail term of less than two years as well as a disqualification of their driving license for a minimum of two years.

Those caught with subsequent offences under Section 45 will see fines of a minimum of RM5,000 up to a maximum of RM10,000, and/or a jail term of less than five years and a disqualification of their driving license for a minimum of five years.