In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 6 March 2023 10:56 am / 2 comments

Recently, Harith Iskander took to Twitter to share something he experienced at the arrival hall of KL International Airport (KLIA). In a video posted by the comedian, we can see a Perodua Bezza parked in the middle of the pick-up lane while other cars are manoeuvring around it, with the Bezza driver nowhere in sight.

According to Harith, the driver was allegedly “standing across the road smoking a cigarette casually watching the difficulty he caused everyone.” Now, if you’ve ever had to pick someone up from KLIA, you’re probably familiar with the congestion that occurs in the area. The Bezza driver’s alleged actions adds to this problem as it inconveniences other drivers looking to get a move on.

If you do have to wait for your passenger(s) and it’s going to take a while, please be considerate and do not leave your car parked on the lanes outside the arrival hall of the airport. You also shouldn’t park by the side of roads nearby as this can be potentially dangerous and will likely land you a saman.

Instead, head on over to the KLIA Long Term Car Park (LTCP), which offers free parking for 30 minutes – this was announced by Malaysia Airports Holdings back in 2018. Should you exceed this grace period, the parking charge is RM2.50 per hour.