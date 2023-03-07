In Cars, Honda, International News / By Anthony Lim / 7 March 2023 6:32 pm / 0 comments

Honda Thailand has announced that the sixth-generation Honda CR-V will make its debut in the Kingdom on March 22 at the Bangkok International Motorshow (BIMS) 2023. Aside from a couple of teaser images, the announcement also revealed some details of the variants that will be offered in that market.

Two powertrain choices will be available for the SUV in Thailand, these being an RS specification e:HEV hybrid with a 2.0 litre engine and a petrol variant, which will feature a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo mill, with front-wheel drive and AWD options continuing to be offered. The company provided some initial specifications for both.

The powertrain in the e:HEV model is similar to that on the Civic e:HEV, with a 2.0 litre Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine and e-CVT working together with two electric motors for a total system output of 204 hp (207 PS) and 371 Nm from 0–2,000 rpm.

Kit-wise, it will feature 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with projector-lens high beam, LED front fog lamps, a gloss black front grille with RS badging as well as body-coloured lower front/rear bumper inserts and side skirts. The side mirror covers will also be body-coloured.

As for the 1.5 Turbo model, no changes to the output, with the blown four-pot continuing to offer 190 hp (or 193 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 242 Nm from 1,700 to 5,000 rpm, with the only changes being the revs at maximum output compared to the fifth-gen. It continues to be partnered with an Earth Dreams CVT.

Standard specs for the Turbo include 18-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, a Honda Sensing safety suite and all-round camera view. Elsewhere, the automaker’s LaneWatch blind spot camera has been retained, and the Turbo makes do with black-coloured for its front/rear bumper lower inserts and side skirts.

The new CR-V is a larger vehicle that the one it succeeds. Measuring 4,694 mm long, 1,864 mm wide and 1,681 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, the new model is 69 mm longer, 10 mm wider and eight mm lower than its predecessor. It also has a 40 mm longer wheelbase.

The presence of the e:HEV provides a hint that we can likely expect the hybrid to be coming our way when the SUV makes its local debut, positioned as the range-topping version, like with the Civic range. As to when the all-new CR-V will arrive here, we could be looking at an introduction in the not-too-distant future, given that heavily-camouflaged test mules have recently been sighted in the Klang Valley.

GALLERY: Sixth-generation Honda CR-V, US market version