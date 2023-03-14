In Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 March 2023 10:34 am / 1 comment

Sabah police is offering 50% discounts on saman later this month, March 27-31. The campaign is in conjunction with Peringatan Hari Polis Ke-216. Payments can be made at every traffic saman counter in the state, from 9am to 4pm

Sabah police say that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Sabah.