17 March 2023

This particular electric Audi is different from the others – it has two wheels instead of the four wheels that other Audis are used to having. Yes, it’s a limited edition electric bicycle. To be specific, an enduro-style full suspension electric bicycle with a full power pedal assist motor.

Audi’s E-MTB was developed in collaboration with Fantic. It’s basically a respecced XEF. It features a 720 Wh Fantic battery in the frame, powering a Brose S-Mag pedal assist motor with 90 Nm of torque. The wheels are a mullet 29+27.5 setup, and suspension duties are taken care of by Ohlins, with a 180mm travel RXF 38 fork at the front and a TTX 22M coil shock at the rear. The groupset used is SRAM GX 12-speed, and it uses Incas 2.0 brakes. Other specs include Vittoria tyres, a dropper post, a Renthal bar, and Switch grips.

This puts the specs of the bike in the same class as competition such as the non-SL Specialized Kenevo. This is very interesting as usually when these premium automakers decide to go into electric bicycles, they usually make a flat bar hybrid bike or a road bike with a dropbar.

So what Audi has done here is out of the ordinary. They say when they made the bike, they took inspiration from their RS Q e-tron Dakar rally racer, so a full suspension e-MTB probably suits that image better.

Three sizes are available – S (158–168 cm), M (169–178 cm) and L (179–188 cm).

How much to own one? It’ll cost you EUR 8,900.00 (RM43k) including VAT.