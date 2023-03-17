In Local News / By Mick Chan / 17 March 2023 10:27 am / 0 comments

A family of five was involved in a crash at KM 439.6 of the North-South Highway travelling north on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at approximately 1 pm, according to a statement by Gombak district police chief Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir.

According to the statement by the police, the vehicles involved were a Perodua Aruz driven by a 29-year-old female, and a Scania truck driven by a 34-year-old male.

In addition to the driver, the Perodua Aruz was ferrying the driver’s 24-year-old sister en route to Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Tanjung Malim, Perak, and their 58-year-old mother and the driver’s two children aged three and five, mStar reported.

All persons injured in the incident received outpatient treatment at Hospital Sungai Buloh, Sinar Harian quoted the Gombak district police chief as saying, who added that investigations are ongoing.

Members of the public who have witnessed the incidient, or who have information related to the incident are requested to contact assistant traffic investigation officer Rohaizam Yusop at 012-5260952, or the Gombak district police headquarters operations room at 03-6126 2222.