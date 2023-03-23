In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 March 2023 8:58 am / 0 comments

After its world debut last February, the 2023 Kawasaki ZX-4R is launched for the Thailand market at the ongoing Bangkok Motor Show. There are two versions on offer for Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbour, the standard at 320,000 baht (RM41,500) and the SE model variant at 360,000 baht (RM46,700).

The standard ZX-4R comes in Metallic Spark Black while the ZX-4R SE is available in Lime Green/Ebony. From the pricing, the ZX-4R is positioned a mere 61,000 baht (RM7,900) above the ZX-25R in Thailand, while in Malaysia, riders are still awaiting the promised released of Kawasaki’s four-cylinder quarter-litre sportsbike.

Unique amongst 400 cc sportsbikes is the ZX-4R’s inline four-cylinder engine, a configuration it shares with the ZX-25R. Displacing 399 cc with overhead cam and liquid-cooling, the ZX-4R produces up to 77 PS in base trim. The ZX-4R’s mill revs up t0 15,000 rpm and the the Ram-Air intake is fully pressurised, power rises to 80 PS.

A six-speed gearbox equipped with assist and slipper clutch with chain final drive gets power to the rear whee. The SE model of the ZX-4R comes equipped as standard with an up-and-down quickshifter.

Suspension for the ZX-4R uses a Showa SFF-BP forks with 37 mm diameter fork legs and is adjustable for suspension preload for the SE while the standard model gets non-adjustable fork legs. In the rear, a monoshock comes with preload-adjustment only, compared to the American market model which gets. Showa BFRC Lite monoshock featuring full adjustability.

While positioned as a middleweight sportsbike the ZX-4R gets four ride modes – Sport, Road, Rain and Rider – as well as two power modes. The riding suite electronics also includes three level of traction control as well as a 4.3-inch TFT-LCD display with “Normal” and “Circuit” display modes.

With 80 PS in a package sized like the ZX-25R, Kawasaki doesn’t compromise with braking power on the ZX-4R. For braking the ZX-4R gets twin 290 mm diameter brake discs clamped by four-piston callipers while the rear gets a 220 mm disc with single-piston calliper with two-wheel ABS as standard.

Rolling on 17-inch wheels, the ZX-4R gets 120/70 rubber in front and a 160/60 rear tyre. The equipment fit out also include full LED lighting throughout, 15-litre fuel tank, smartphone connectivity using Kawasaki’s Rideology app, 800 mm seat height and overall weight of 188 kg, the ZX-4R SE weighing one kg more.