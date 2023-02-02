In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 February 2023 9:38 am / 0 comments

While Malaysian riders still wait for the official release of the Kawasaki ZX-25R from Modenas, Kawasaki Europe has shown photos of the 2023 Kawasaki ZX-4RR. Scheduled to enter the European market in the last half of 2023, certain markets will get the ZX-4RR as early as February.

There will be three variants on offer – the base Ninja ZX-4R, the Ninja ZX-4R SE and Ninja ZX-4RR variants – and these will be the only production four-cylinder 400 cc sportsbikes on offer anywhere in the world. The ‘SE’ is differentiated from the ZX-4RR with the addition of Kawasaki Racing Team livery, up-and-dwon quickshifter, smoked windshield, USB power socket and frame sliders.

Meanwhile, the ZX-4RR will get everything found on the SE version, plus Showa’s BFRC-Lite monoshock, similar to the unit found on the ZX-10R superbike. The press release from Kawasaki notes not all versions will be available in all markets, so it remains to be seen which ZX-4R variant might make it to Malaysia, if it ever does.

Power for the ZX-4R comes from a liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder with DOHC and fed by EFI, wrapped in a trellis frame. The engine spins up to 15,000 rpm and is equipped with Ram Air, which Kawasaki says will give the ZX-4R some 77 PS, rising to 80 PS when the intake system is pressurised.

Braking is done with twin 290 mm diameter discs on the front wheel, with a 220 mm disc at the back. With typical sportsbike wheel sizing of 17-inches, the ZX-4R wears a 120/70 front and 160/60 rear tyre while 15-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and weight is published at 188 kg for the ZX-4R and RR, and the SE at 189 kg.