In Local News / By Danny Tan / 29 March 2023 4:00 pm

PLUS, with the support of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and KTM Berhad, will be carrying out upgrading works of a KTM bridge that spans across the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE). The bridge is at KM11.25 between the Shah Alam and Subang interchanges, and the work starts tomorrow, March 30.

The work will be carried out every night from 10pm to 5am the next day. As such, NKVE lanes will be closed in stages between KM10.5 and KM11.3 from Shah Alam to Subang, and from KM11.7 to KM11.1 from Subang to Shah Alam.

For a clearer picture, it’s where the Petron station is – see the graphic above. All lanes will be reopened at 5am to not add to peak hour congestion, which is known to be rather heavy.

This is a big job, and it’s expected to be completed in early November. Those who use the NKVE at night, please take note, and follow the the road signs and personnel on the ground when in the area. Drive safe.