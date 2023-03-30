In Audi, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 30 March 2023 1:13 pm / 0 comments

The new Audi Q8 e-tron has made its first debut in Southeast Asia at the House of Progress showcase, which will take place at the ArtScience Museum from March 31 to April 16 this year. The all-electric SUV was revealed globally last November and is currently open for booking in Malaysia.

As a brief recap, the Q8 e-tron will be available in advanced 50 and S line 55 guises, with both all-wheel drive quattro powertrains also offered for the Sportback version of the SUV. In total, there are four options, with pricing estimated to be between RM369,000 and RM476,000.

The car seen here is officially called the Q8 advanced e-tron 50 quattro, which features a lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 95 kWh (89 kwh usable). This is good for a range of 410 km according to PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM), the Audi importer and distributor in Malaysia.

The battery powers a pair of electric motors that serve up a total system output of 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) in boost mode as well as 664 Nm of torque. These figures enable a top speed of 200 km/h, with the first 100 km/h arriving in six seconds when accelerating from a standstill.

In terms of equipment, this Q8 e-tron comes equipped with adaptive air suspension, ambient lighting package plus, MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch response, virtual cockpit plus, a wireless charger, four-zone climate control, parking aid plus with a 360-degree camera, Audi pre sense front and rear, lane change assistant, rear cross traffic alert and adaptive cruise control.

Options fitted here include the black styling package with black roof rails, matte brushed aluminium decorative inserts, sports seats with Valcona leather upholstery and 22-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels in a five-spoke design with a titanium grey finish. We were told by PHSAM that this specification will be close to what we’ll get when the Q8 e-tron is launched, although finalised details weren’t provided.

On that mention, during a brief Q&A session with PHSAM’s managing directors Erik Winter and Kurt Leitner, it was revealed that the Q8 e-tron will make its Malaysian launch debut sometime in June this year.

While not displayed at the showcase in Singapore, the Q8 e-tron for Malaysia will also be available as the S line 55, which offers 481 km of range thanks to a larger battery with 114 kWh of gross energy capacity (106 kWh usable).

The all-wheel drive setup is also more powerful as it provides 408 PS, but peak torque is maintained at 664 Nm. The Sportback version of the Q8 e-tron features a coupe-like roofline for a more dynamic look and will also be available in the two trim levels mentioned. The higher-spec option naturally gets more kit, as we detailed in our earlier report.

The Q8 e-tron will compete against the BMW iX when it goes on sale here, with the latter retailing for between RM385,430 and RM528,430 (RM403,800 to RM546,800 when the extended warranty and service package is included). The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV also joins this crowd, although the model hasn’t been launched here yet. Given the projected prices, will you pick the Q8 e-tron over the iX?