In BYD, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 6 April 2023 5:59 pm / 2 comments

The BYD e2 has been launched in China at a starting price of 102,800 yuan (RM65,803), and the hatchback emerges as a facelift of the model that was launched in 2019, one which was aimed primarily at taxi services.

Now, the fully electric model positioned below the Atto 3 has been given a rework inside and out, and packs a 43.2 kWh LFP battery that powers a 95 hp electric motor; range is a claimed 405 km on the CLTC testing cycle. Two variants are offered at its launch in China, with a base variant at the aforementioned price of 102,800 yuan (RM65,803), as well as a higher-specification variant priced at 109,800 yuan (RM70,223).

Now positioned in the manufacturer’s Ocean series of models that is comprised of the Dolphin and the Seal, styling for the e2 follows suit, where its front end gets a closed grille and an X-shaped design, particularly around the lower section of the front bumper.

In facelifted guise, the BYD e2 measures 4,260 mm long, 1,760 mm wide and 1,530 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,610 mm, as such making it 20 mm longer than the pre-facelift iteration.

Inside, the cabin of the e2 gets a reworking as well to bring it in line with those of current BYD models. Its three-spoke multifunction steering wheel is akin to those in other BYD models, and the top e2 variant gets a 12.8-inch infotainment screen which rotates like the one in the Atto 3.

Driver instrumentation is via an 8.8-inch digital display. Further equipment includes an NFC card, a Bluetooth key and a heat pump, according to Car News China.

Priced from 102,800 yuan (RM65,803) to 109,800 yuan (RM70,223) in China, early-bird customers of the facelifted BYD e2 hatchback in the country get two years of complimentary internet access and a lifetime warranty on the vehicle’s powertrain.