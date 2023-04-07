In Benelli, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 April 2023 10:26 am / 0 comments

For the quarter-litre motorcycle market in Malaysia, the 2023 Benelli TNT25N makes a comeback, priced at RM12,998. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and the TNT25N comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

Power for the TNT25N comes from a single-cylinder, DOHC, 249cc, liquid-cooled engine fed by EFI. The TNT25N produces 25.5 hp at 9,250rpm with a peak torque of 21.2 Nm at 8,000 rpm, numbers unchanged from the 2016 Benelli TnT25.

A six-speed gearbox and chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel. 13.5 litres of fuel is carried in the tank and weight of the TNT25N is listed as 155 kg with a seat height set at 780 mm.

Suspension uses non-adjustable upside-down forks in front with a preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear. Braking is done with a single hydraulic calliper with 260 mm diameter disc in front and single calliper in the rear with 240 mm disc while ABS is omitted.

Tyre sizing for the TNT25N measures out at 100/80-17 in front and 130/70-17 at the back. There are three colour options available – Power Black, Strength Red and Golden Yellow – with stocks now available at any authorised MForce Malaysia dealer showroom.