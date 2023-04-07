In Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 April 2023 1:47 pm / 0 comments

JPJ has announced interruption to its mySIKAP services from today till Sunday, April 7-9, from 6pm to 6am. Sounds like a planned downtime, possibly for system maintenance or upgrades.

Services that are listed include JPJ counter services (branches and state HQ), public and business partner portals, integration with other agencies and business partners, e-wallet payment for vehicle entry permits (VEP), the MyJPJ app, JPJ eBid number plate bidding and JPJ kiosks.

Not too bad as it’s over the weekend and not during the day, and with prior warning too. Sounds like a planned downtime. Those who have dealings with JPJ, take note.