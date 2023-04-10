For 2023, motorcycle distributor MForce is offering three kapchais in the budget range – The SM Sport 110E, the WMoto VE1-110E and the WMoto WM110. Pricing for the 2023 SM Sport 110E is set at RM3,859, while the 2023 WMoto VE1-110E and WM110 retail at RM3,748 and RM3,788, respectively.
Pricing for these three underbone motorcycles from MForce does not include road tax, insurance or registration. A warranty of two-years or 20,000 km is provided against manufacturing defects.
For the RM3,859 SM Sport 110E, power comes from a air-cooled, single-cylinder displacing 109 cc. The Sport 110E gets 6.03 hp at 7,500 rpm with 7.0 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm going through a four-speed rotary automatic gear box with centrifugal clutch and chain final drive.
With a 4-litre fuel tank, the Sport 110E weighs in at 100 kg with colour choices being red, blue and yellow. Braking uses mechanical drum brakes on the 17-inch wheels, shod with 70/90 front and 80/90 rear tyres.
Moving on to the WMoto VE1-110E, priced at RM3,748, a single-cylinder engine with 106.7 cc displacement provides motive power. Power numbers are 6.6 hp at 8,000 rpm with a peak torque of 6.9 nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a four-speed gearbox with centrifugal clutch.
The VE-110E carries 4-litres of fuel in the tank with weight listed as 100 kg while the customer can choose between red, blue, and yellow. Like the Sport 110, the VE-110E gets mechanical drum brakes front and rear with 17-inch wheel wearing 70/90 front and 80/90 rear tyres.
Rounding out MForce’s kapchai offerings in Malaysia is the RM3,788 WMoto WM110, carrying a 109 cc single-cylinder mill. The WM110 produces 7.1 hp at 8,000 rpm with a peak torque of 7.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm, going to the rear wheel with a four-speed centrifugal clutch gearbox and chain final drive.
Weighing in at 99 kg, the WM110 comes with a 3.5-litre fuel tank with colour options blue, red and black available. Braking is done with hydraulic disc on the front wheel while the rear wheel gets a mechanical drum brake while suspension on the WM110 is supplied by KYB.
GALLERY: 2023 SM Sport 110E
GALLERY: 2023 WMoto VE-1 110E
GALLERY:2023 WMoto WM110
Comments
the performance is not anywhere near sport level. it should be called leisureor relax version.
Its cheap, economical; only lock it using a disc-lock. Main thing is no need to worry about losing bike..like EX5. Ride to the store, food court & the country side for fresh air + scenery. Try to win a girl’s heart, cannot la, but who knows, she might fall in love with guy’s simplicity.. not expensive showoffs.