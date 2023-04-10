In Bikes, Local Bike News, SM Sport, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 April 2023 3:11 pm / 2 comments

For 2023, motorcycle distributor MForce is offering three kapchais in the budget range – The SM Sport 110E, the WMoto VE1-110E and the WMoto WM110. Pricing for the 2023 SM Sport 110E is set at RM3,859, while the 2023 WMoto VE1-110E and WM110 retail at RM3,748 and RM3,788, respectively.

Pricing for these three underbone motorcycles from MForce does not include road tax, insurance or registration. A warranty of two-years or 20,000 km is provided against manufacturing defects.

2023 SM Sport 110E

For the RM3,859 SM Sport 110E, power comes from a air-cooled, single-cylinder displacing 109 cc. The Sport 110E gets 6.03 hp at 7,500 rpm with 7.0 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm going through a four-speed rotary automatic gear box with centrifugal clutch and chain final drive.

With a 4-litre fuel tank, the Sport 110E weighs in at 100 kg with colour choices being red, blue and yellow. Braking uses mechanical drum brakes on the 17-inch wheels, shod with 70/90 front and 80/90 rear tyres.

2023 WMoto VE1-110E

Moving on to the WMoto VE1-110E, priced at RM3,748, a single-cylinder engine with 106.7 cc displacement provides motive power. Power numbers are 6.6 hp at 8,000 rpm with a peak torque of 6.9 nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a four-speed gearbox with centrifugal clutch.

The VE-110E carries 4-litres of fuel in the tank with weight listed as 100 kg while the customer can choose between red, blue, and yellow. Like the Sport 110, the VE-110E gets mechanical drum brakes front and rear with 17-inch wheel wearing 70/90 front and 80/90 rear tyres.

2023 WMoto WM110

Rounding out MForce’s kapchai offerings in Malaysia is the RM3,788 WMoto WM110, carrying a 109 cc single-cylinder mill. The WM110 produces 7.1 hp at 8,000 rpm with a peak torque of 7.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm, going to the rear wheel with a four-speed centrifugal clutch gearbox and chain final drive.

Weighing in at 99 kg, the WM110 comes with a 3.5-litre fuel tank with colour options blue, red and black available. Braking is done with hydraulic disc on the front wheel while the rear wheel gets a mechanical drum brake while suspension on the WM110 is supplied by KYB.

