In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 11 April 2023 4:17 pm / 0 comments

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is just around the corner, and to help celebrate the occasion, myTukar has released its first-ever festive film highlighting the importance of love, understanding and togetherness.

Drive tells a story of a father and son who are apart as the holiday season approaches. Despite the son’s busy work schedule, the father is determined to bring them back closer as to how it once was, doing so under the pretext of inviting the son to come home to fix up their old car together.

Things don’t go as planned, but a simple, heartfelt message conveys the reasoning behind the request. Will the son finally understand his father’s feelings and go home to what matters? Watch the short film to find out.

“As a Malaysian, I know how important Raya is for all of us. And as a Malaysian brand, we want to highlight the true significance of Raya. It is our hope that this short film will resonate with all busy, hardworking Malaysians, and remind us all to carve out time for our family members, not just during festive periods,” said myTukar CEO Derrick Eng.

The festive film will also be released in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, markets that myTukar’s parent company, Carro, is present in.

“Kinship and love are important threads that bind us tightly and this homecoming story is one that is easily understood across the region. The journey to recognising the love that our family members have for us and vice versa takes more than just a drive home – it’s about the time and care that we intentionally carve out for each other,” said Carro creative director Simond Chew.