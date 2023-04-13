In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 13 April 2023 1:17 pm / 5 comments

Perodua is supporting the government’s initiative to reduce the cost of living – particularly those in lower income groups – by introducing a special service campaign available from now until May 15, 2023. Called Perodua Auto Rahmah 2023, Axia and Bezza owners who make an appointment at official Perodua service centres will be able to enjoy a 30% discount on the total invoice for parts and labour cost.

In addition to reducing servicing costs for owners of these models, Perodua’s campaign also serves to promote vehicle maintenance and safety for the upcoming Hari Raya celebration. According to the carmaker, this is in response to the newly launched Auto Rahmah Package by the ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI) that is supported by the government’s Payung Rahmah Programme.

“Today, owning a vehicle has become a necessity for most people. As such, vehicle ownership costs such as loans, fuel expenses, tolls and maintenance also make up the main components of many Malaysians’ household expenses. In that regard, MITI is very pleased that Perodua has responded to the government’s 2023 Rahmah Auto Package by offering discounts for vehicle maintenance at its official service centres,” said MITI minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

“We hope other car brands will also follow in the footsteps of Perodua to help contribute to the safety of car owners and their loved ones on the road, especially during the upcoming Aidilfitri festival season. It is the government’s priority to find ways in lessening the impact of rising prices in every way that we can and MITI is leveraging on our role to achieve this objective,” he added.

“The Perodua Auto Rahmah 2023 is specifically for our Axia and Bezza customers in meeting their motoring needs while at the same time reducing the cost of living for our customers. MITI has always been our biggest supporter and is currently working with us in making this special service discount a reality,” commented Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“The Axia and Bezza are our most popular models and are widely used as the main mode of transportation by our customers. With this in mind, we wish to create a targeted effort to ensure peace of mind when driving. This is even more important with the Aidilfitri celebrations coming soon as most vehicle owners are planning to travel long distances to be with their loved ones. We wish everyone a blessed Ramadan and a wonderful Hari Raya ahead,” Zainal added.